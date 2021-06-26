Reliance Jio rolls out Rs 3,499 annual recharge plan with 3GB daily data, other benefits: Check details

Like other long term recharge plans offered by the telecom company, the internet speed for consumers will be reduced to 64 Kbps after they have already exhausted their daily internet data limit of 3 GB.

Telecom company Reliance Jio has rolled out a new annual data plan under which users will be provided with a total 3 GB of high speed internet per day throughout the year. Cumulatively, the total data provided in the annual plan costing Rs 3,499 will be a whopping 1,095 GB data per year. Like other long term recharge plans offered by the telecom company, the internet speed for consumers will be reduced to 64 Kbps after they have already exhausted their daily internet data limit of 3 GB.

While Reliance Jio and other telecom players offer a host of annual plans for their customers, what is unique about this plan is the sheer amount of high speed internet data that is being offered by the company. So far, no telecom company has offered 3 GB internet data per day as part of its annual plan. Most recharge plans offered by telecom companies that provide 3 GB internet data per day consist of 28, 56 or 84 days validity.

Reliance annual plan Rs 3,499

In line with other recharge plans offered by the company, customers will also enjoy unlimited voice calling and 100 sms per day throughout the country. The recharge plan will also bring access to a host of Jio-owned services including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud among others. However, users should take note of the fact that the company has compromised with offering any other subscription services or bonus data under the plan.

How Reliance Jio’s annual plan fares against other annual plans

Airtel annual recharge plan that provides a total of 2 GB data of internet per day comes for Rs 2,498. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling service along with 100 sms per day. Airtel Xtream Premium, free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag are some of the other major attractions offered by the company as part of the annual plan.

Vodafone Idea’s annual plan on the other hand comes at a cost of Rs 2,595 which is more than that of Airtel. The plan also compromises with the amount of daily high speed internet data by offering only 1.5 GB of data a day. However, the compensating factor is the annual subscription of Disney+Hotstar. The company also provides its customers the option to use additional high speed data free of cost between midnight and 6 AM.