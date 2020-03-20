Reliance Jio recharge vouchers now offer double high-speed 4G data, more non-Jio voice calling minutes: Check all details

Reliance Jio has increased the price of its plans and started to charge its users for the voice calls to networks outside Jio .

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak when companies are reporting huge losses, Reliance Jio has introduced new plans that will offer more 4G data and voice calls to the non-Jio networks. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio which had set Indian telecom sector on fire with cheap data plans has brought changes in its Rs 51 and Rs 101 top-up plans. The company has revised its offerings in Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51, Rs 101 plans.

The Jio Rs 11 plan which is categorised under Booster pack by the company will now offer 800MB additional 4g data on the ‘Existing Plan’ validity along with 75 minutes of talk time to non-Jio networks. The updated Rs 21 plan will offer users 2GB of 4G data and 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calling

The Rs 51 plan will now offer 6GB 4G data and 500 minutes of talk time to other networks instead of only 3GB data it used to offer. On the other hand, Rs 101 plan will offer 12 GB 4G data along with 1000 minutes talk time to other networks in place of erstwhile 6GB 4G data.

However, the company is still not willing to offer call and SMS benefits to its customers in Rs 251 plan. Rs 251 plan offers 2GB 4G data per day for a period of 51 days but without any benefits of voice calling and SMS.

Reliance Jio had increased the price of its plans and started to charge its users for the voice calls to networks outside Jio in the name of IUC. However, Reliance Jio increased the price of its plans at the lowest level compared to other telecom companies which hike the price by 20-40 per cent. Reliance JJio has already paid the AGR dues it owed to the government of India and is one of the major players in the Indian telecom sector.