Reliance Jio has a cashback offer which can get you Prime membership for free; find out here

Mukesh Ambani, with an aim to lure in more subscribers for Reliance Jio, has been rolling out new offers in the Prime membership plan. Here’s how you can get it for free.

In September 2016, Reliance Jio arrived into the telecom market in India and brought along many free offers. Ever since then, the number of subscribers has grown exponentially. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, with an aim to lure in more subscribers for JIO, has been rolling out new offers. Jio had announced the offers for its service from April 1, when the Happy New Year offers will end. Reliance Jio’s previous Happy New Year offer will end on March 31, and the free offers will end along with it. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio had rolled out its Jio Prime membership plan from March 1, in order to make its customers stay with the network service. After the end of the free offer period, customers will not get everything for free. If you wish to continue using the earlier ‘Happy New Year’ offer, you will have to pay a subscription fee of Rs 99 on your Jio number. Additionally, you will also have to recharge with Rs 303 every month to continue accessing Jio’s 4G services and also the full bouquet of its media services for one year. Meanwhile, there is one offer which you can utilise to get your Prime Membership fee, free of cost.

There is a new offer announced by Reliance Jio on its JIO MONEY application. According to the new plan, if you get your recharge done using the Jio Money app, you will get a Rs 50 cashback on every recharge. Once you recharge the initial prime membership fee, you are also needed to recharge your number with Rs 303 as the monthly fee. If you recharge your number with that number using the Jio Money app, you get a Rs 50 cashback again. Hence, in total you will be getting Rs 50 + Rs 50, that is Rs 100 as cashback. This cashback covers your Rs 99 Prime membership plan, which makes it a win-win situation for both the consumer and the network service provider.

Like the earlier ‘Happy New Year’ offer, the Prime membership too will give users a FUP limit of 1GB data for each day. Effectively it translates to 30GB data for a month, meaning Rs 10 per day. The last date for enrolling into the Jio Prime membership programme is March 31.

You may also like to watch:

A consumer who still does not have a Jio connection can get on the network on or before March 31 in order to avail the Prime membership offer. Standing true to its promise, Jio has said that the voice calling feature will always be free on Jio.