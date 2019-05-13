Reliance Jio Prime membership, worth Rs 99, now rolling out for free

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2019 12:36:19 PM

Reliance Jio Prime membership renewals are now kicking in for the customers

Reliance Jio customers need to get their Prime membership renewed (Source: Reuters)

If you are a Reliance Jio customer, you would have realised it’s that time of the year when the Prime membership is renewed. Reliance Jio Prime membership unlocks various benefits that are unavailable otherwise, such as free access to Jio apps (JioSaavn, Jio News, Jio TV, Jio Security, and more) and more data on recharge packs. Now that your Jio Prime membership is about to expire, here’s what needs to be done.

Reliance Jio automatically renews Prime membership, so technically you do not need to do make a recharge or request membership. If you paid for Jio Prime membership the first time, it will be renewed for you automatically. To check, if your Prime membership has been renewed, go to your MyJio app and navigate to your account. You will see that your membership has been renewed along with other details such as your recharge plan and its validity. If the app prompts you to enrol again, you can do that without having to pay anything extra.

For those who managed to stay away from the Prime membership for some reason can buy it even now. All they need to do is buy it individually for Rs 99 for a year or just bundle it with a prepaid pack for Rs 99 more. All the prepaid recharge plans are listed inside the MyJio app. On making recharges on the MyJio app, you will be given recharge coupons of Rs 50 that can be used on subsequent recharges.

There is one more benefit that Jio Prime members receive several times a year – the complimentary data. The Jio Celebration Pack, as it is called, keeps getting credited to the account of Jio Prime members only. It provides 2GB data per day for a period of either four or five days, depending on the offer. This data is over and above the data count that you get as a part of your recharge plan.

