New Reliance Jio Prepaid plans launched! Check talk time, validity, 4G data and SMS limit for Rs 49, Rs 69 packs

New Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plan and Offer: Amid rising rate of tariffs and receiving flak from the public for substantially increasing their mobile bill, Reliance Jio has introduced two new prepaid recharge packs with short-term validity for Jio Phone users. The two new plans are priced at Rs 49 and Rs 69.

Rs 49 plan

Reliance Jio is offering 14 days of validity and 2GB 4G data for Jio Phone users in Rs 49 plan. The new recharge pack of Reliance Jio also offers a total of 25 SMSes and Jio’s long-lasting promise of unlimited voice calling on its network. Additionally, the plan will also offer subscribers a total of 250 minutes of outgoing calls to other networks.

Additional benefits include complimentary access to Jio apps.

Earlier, Reliance Jio had a Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan for its very popular JioPhone and used to offer 1GB of 4G data along with unlimited voice calling and 50 SMSes for 28 days. However, the company had replaced that plan with an all-in-One plan of Rs 75 which offers 3GB 4G data, unlimited on-net calling, 500 minutes of off-net calling, and 50 SMSes for 28 days.

Rs 69 plan

This plan has been launched for users needing 4G data not as much as 1 GB per day and not as less as 200 MB per day. This plan brings 0.5GB 4G data per day for 14 days of the plan’s validity.

Reliance Jio has been revamping its plans for subscribers after it had decided to charge for IUC. The company had to suffer loss in the number of subscribers in December 2019. Reliance Jio could add only 82,308 subscribers in December, compared to 56,08,668 subscribers it had added in November 2019.

The telecom companies are battling a crisis of AGR dues but Reliance Jio has already paid Rs 195 crore it owed to the government till January 31 as AGR dues on January 23, 2020.