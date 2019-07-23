Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone, JioPhone 2: Data, validity, other benefits – check details here

At present, those using the JioPhone are eligible for five prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio has now become the preferred choice for those looking for affordable recharge plans as well as daily data benefits. But not many know that once you own JioPhone or JioPhone 2, there are other sets of recharge and data plans to pick from.

Subscribers would be happy to note that there are prepaid recharge packs available for JioPhones which are even more affordable and come with a range of data benefits with unlimited calling.

JioPhone plans were earlier restricted to plans with a maximum of 30 days validity. However, at the beginning of 2019, Mukesh Ambani-led Jio rolled out two long-term plans for the JioPhone users. At present, those using the JioPhone are eligible for five prepaid recharge plans. Subscribers must note that the recharge plans listed below work only if the SIM card is inside a JioPhone.

Reliance Jio Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan

The leading telecom operator is offering the Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan as the cheapest pack JioPhone users can benefit from. The plan will last for 28 days and also comes with 1GB 4G data along with unlimited voice calling, without any FUP (fair usage policy). The Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan also provides 50 national SMS per month and complimentary access to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan by Jio is valid for 28 days and offers 500MB 4G data every day and a total of 14 GB data. After the customer has exhausted the high-speed data, they will get the internet at a lesser speed of 64 Kbps. Customers can send 300 national SMS and have a complimentary subscription to Jio apps, along with unlimited voice calling benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan

Those using the JioPhone and JioPhone 2, Jio provides a Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan which offers 1.5 GB 4G data per day, and after consuming the said data, they get unlimited data, however, at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. Customers can benefit from 100 national SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and complimentary access to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 297 prepaid recharge plan

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom offers Rs 297 prepaid recharge plan which lasts for 84 days during which subscribers using JioPhone and JioPhone 2 receive 500MB data per day and as the case with other plans, they get unlimited data at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. Moreover, the plan bundles 300 national SMS as well as complimentary Jio apps access.

Reliance Jio Rs 597 prepaid recharge plan

At Rs 597, JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users may find this plan a bit expensive. The Rs 597 prepaid recharge plan lasts for 168 days and comes with 500MB data per day, and then limits to unlimited data at 64 Kbps speed. Apart from that, users get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and can send 300 national SMS.