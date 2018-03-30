Nokia 1 available at effective price of Rs 3,299 with 60GB extra data for Jio users

If you are looking for a budget smartphone to buy then Nokia 1 should be your top choice considering the benefits offered by Reliance Jio.

The Nokia 1, which was launched in India earlier this week, is now available to purchase across the offline retailers. HMD Global launched the Nokia 1 alongside the other Nokia smartphones – Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), and Nokia 8110 4G – at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year in Barcelona. The Nokia 1 is company’s first Android Oreo (Go edition) powered smartphone.

The pricing for the Nokia 1 in India has been set at Rs 5,499. However, if you are a Jio customer or planning to buy one, then you can buy Nokia 1 at an effective price of Rs 2,200. Under the Jio Football offer, Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 cashback to the Jio customers on the purchase of Nokia 1. In addition, the buyers will also be entitled to received additional 60GB 4G data on the recharges worth Rs 199 or Rs 298.

How to get Nokia 1 with Jio cashback offer?

FE.com has learned that the Jio cashback offer is now available on the purchase of Nokia 1 across offline retailers. The Jio cashback offer means Rs 2,200 will be credited in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 cashback each in the MyJio App to the eligible subscriber. The user needs to recharge their Jio number with either Rs 199 or Rs 298 for eligibility on the newly purchased Nokia 1. The user should be an active subscriber to Jio’s Prime prepaid services.

The cashback offer from Reliance Jio can be availed from March 28, 2018, to May 31, 2022. While the Jio Football offer is applicable only for the Jio Prime subscribers, the Prime subscription is ending on March 31. The company has not detailed any future plans for the Jio Prime subscription yet, however, this offer looks like an extension.

How to get additional 60GB of extra 4G data on Jio number?

An eligible subscriber, who, during the subsistence of the Offer shall be entitled to an additional 10GB 4G data voucher (additional data voucher) per recharge. Under the cashback offer, the voucher of Rs 50 can be redeemed by a recharge from the MyJio App only. It should be noted that one cashback voucher of Rs 50 can be redeemed per eligible recharge. As many as 44 cashback vouchers are up for grabs of Rs 50 each. All unredeemed Cashback vouchers from Reliance Jio will expire on May 31, 2022, the company said.

As per the statement released by Reliance Jio, the additional data Voucher would be credited to the account of the subscriber within 48 hours of recharge. With Nokia 1, the additional data vouchers can be availed for a maximum of six recharges, during the additional data entitlement period of the offer. Where any additional data voucher is redeemed during a recharge cycle period, the benefits attached to such additional data voucher shall be limited to that recharge cycle period and any such benefits that remain unutilized at end of that recharge cycle period, will expire and be forfeited, said Jio.

Nokia 1 Specifications

Nokia 1 comes with Android Oreo (Go edition), that means the smartphone will get regular updates and will be updated to Android P when it comes out later this year. Nokia 2 gets its power from a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via microSD card slot. Nokia 1 sports a 4.5-inch IPS display upfront. Nokia 1 has a 5-megapixel camera on the rear with a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Nokia 1 is backed by a 2150mAh battery.