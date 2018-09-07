Reliance Jio offers complimentary data of 2GB per day to its users under ‘Celebration Pack’

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is providing complimentary data of 8GB as part of Jio’s second anniversary. According to a report by Telecom Talk, one of the country’s leading telecom operator will provide a total data of 8GB in the month of September. This data will be given to customers’ in form of 2GB top-ups till September 10. The above-mentioned offer will be available under Jio’s ‘Celebration pack.’ However, it is still unclear that whether Jio’s ‘ Celebration pack’ is available for all or not.

Reliance Jio customers can check ‘Celebration Pack’ in the ‘My Plans’ section of ‘My Jio App.’ The pack will remain valid till September 10, 2018.

Reliance Jio had launched its first mobile services on September 5, 2016. Within two years of its launch, it became one of the leading telecom industry in India. The benefits of unlimited free voice calling and attractive internet data prices have helped the company to flourish.

On Thursday, the company had launched its ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk, the wrapper that gives’ for its users. This offer will remain valid till September 30, 2018. Under this offer, a user can enjoy free additional 4G data of 1GB by scanning the barcode of a Dairy Milk chocolate wrapper. This is live on ‘My Jio app’, and within a period of 7-8 days, an individual will get the free additional data.