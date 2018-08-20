Reliance Jio offering free data for two months; here’s how to avail the offer

Jio Postpaid users are getting two months of free service

Reliance Jio is now offering two months of free data to its postpaid users. The telecom upstart has partnered ICICI Bank to launch a new offer for the postpaid customers. The benefits will, however, not be delivered to the customer instantly. The free postpaid benefits will be given in tranches of two bills. The Reliance Jio postpaid plan costs Rs 199 and offers 25GB of data for a billing cycle. The calls are unlimited along with complimentary access to Jio apps.

Coming to the offer, ICICI Bank will give the customer two months of free services when paying for 12 months. This is how it works – you pay for first six months using the ICICI Bank credit card for your Jio number. In return, ICICI Bank will offer a discount for the seventh month equal to one month’s charge. This is how the first of two months becomes free. Repeat this process for another six months and cashback worth the twelfth month will be credited to the customer’s account.

To avail the benefits, the customer needs to activate Jio AutoPay using the ICICI Bank credit card. This will automatically pay the bills without the customer having to do it every month. The AutoPay facility can be activated by visiting the MyJio app or Jio website. The customers need to register ICICI Bank credit card, so you will have to select credit card as the payment mode while enabling AutoPay.