Reliance Jio offering free annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 15GB data with Rs 222 plan

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has come up with a new offering that will allow users to access Disney+ Hotstar VIP for a year. The company has reportedly introduced a new plan that all Jio customers who do not have the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP can avail. Thus, the new plans allow Jio users to pay Rs 222 and get a yearly subscription of the streaming channel on their phones.

It has first been reported by Price Baba which highlighted that the plan is only for those prepaid customers who are already annual plan subscribers. And they can pay Rs 222 in addition to their existing subscription to receive more benefits. According to the report, Reliance Jio Rs 222 plan also gives a benefit of 15GB high-speed data. It is to note that the validity of the plan will remain the same as the customers’ base plan. The new add-on voucher has been introduced as there are several users who have already opted for an annual subscription and therefore, they cannot go for other annual plans that are offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

The offer is available for select users, the report said, as the new Jio offering is not reflecting on their website or their mobile app. It is believed that the Rs 222 additional plan is only available for select users in the country. Those who can access it, have to download Disney+ Hotstar app from either the App Store or Google Play Store. After downloading, the user will have to enter a registered mobile number and enter the OTP received.

Earlier, Jio has offered Disney+ Hotstar VIP free subscription in some other plans. One such plan is Rs 2,599 plan which has a validity of 365 days and it offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling. Another plan, a user can avail is for Rs 401 which is valid for 28 days and offers 90GB data and unlimited calling. The company has also rolled out some additional plans that can be opted for in order to stream content on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.