Reliance Jio offer: Now get JioFi at Rs 499 with Jio Postpaid plan; here’s how

JioFi is available at Rs 999, but the users can get the device at Rs 499

Reliance Jio has announced that the JioFi users who opt for a postpaid Jio SIM card will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 500. This means that if you buy a new JioFi, which is priced at Rs 999, and choose a postpaid SIM card, the Rs 500 cashback will be applied instantly. The newly announced offer is a part of the Jio PostPaid plan that was recently launched by the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco to disrupt the postpaid tariff market in India.

How to get JioFi Postpaid offer?

The customers at the time of buying the JioFi device need to opt for the Jio Postpaid SIM card that will be inserted into the device. This means that the customers now have the option to choose either prepaid services or the postpaid services. After you bring the device home, you will be eligible to receive the cashback of Rs 500 on activating the SIM card.

The cashback of Rs 500 will be allotted after the customer makes a payment of 12 billing cycles. This means that if you choose the Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan, you will need to shell out Rs 2,388 for the given period. Jio will credit the Rs 500 cashback in the postpaid account, which will be adjusted against the next postpaid invoices.

The JioFi is available at Rs 999, so the users can get the device at Rs 499, when not adjusting the cashback against the cost of 12 billing cycles. The offer on the JioFi devices commences starting July 3 and will be applicable across the online and offline channels. JioFi can be bought via jio.com, MyJio store, Flipkart, and offline stores.

The Jio Postpaid plan that was recently announced is available at Rs 199, which is now also applicable to the JioFi users. The plan will unlimited data to the JioFi users, unlike the postpaid mobile subscribers. In addition, you get unlimited calls to local and STD numbers, however, the international calls will be charged at 50 paise per minute.