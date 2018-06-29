Reliance Jio offer: Mammoth 3.2 TB 4G data – Check how to avail this

Jio is offering 3.2TB 4G data. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio has once again launched a big offer for its users. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom company is offering Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer. Under the offer, up to 3.2 TB Jio 4G data and benefits up to Rs 4900 can be availed. The offer is eligible for Jio prepaid customers on recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299. The plan has begun from June 28, 2018. Jio subscribers buying new OPPO device on old/new Jio SIM can avail the benefits.

The benefits include instant cashback worth Rs 1,800. The cashback will be in three equal tranches of Rs 600 each (post 13th, 26th and 39th recharge). In addition, users will also receive discounts of up to Rs 1,300 from MakeMyTrip, that will be credited in the form of discount coupons.

Earlier, Reliance Jio Infocomm notched up more than 200 million subscribers at the end of May; the telco hit this milestone in the shortest time ever to the mark — less than 24 months. With this Jio has probably overtaken Idea Cellular’s 217-million user base and would be snapping at the heels of Vodafone, which has around 222 million users. Bharti Airtel is the market leader with 309 million wireless users.

Jio is, however, the undisputed number one player in the data segment. Competitive data prices — as low as Rs 5 per GB — have enabled Jio to maintain a lead over its peers; data traffic at 5,060,000 million MB during January-March quarter of FY18 was much higher than Bharti’s 1,539,746 million MB.

Jio’s data usage per customer at 9,700 MB at the end of March is also the highest in the industry as Bharti’s usage stood at 6,586 MB per customer. Jio, a subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries (RIL), had reported a subscriber base of 187 million at end-March. In other words, it had added close to 9-10 million users each in April, May and June.

This milestone is likely to be announced by RIL chairman Ambani at the company’s annual general meeting on July 5.