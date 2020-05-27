Reliance Jio now offers monthly double data benefits to Jio Fiber broadband subscribers; here are all the plans

The company has upgraded double data on annual subscription plans ranging from Bronze to Titanium.

Doubling down on its efforts to ramp up data for its subscribers amid the lockdown, Reliance Jio has introduced additional data benefits for its users. Reliance Jio has revealed its new offerings of high-speed data on its website. The company has upgraded double data on annual subscription plans ranging from Bronze to Titanium.

Bronze jIo Fiber plan

The Bronze plan offers annual plan subscribers 350 GB of data – an addition of 100 GB of monthly data as new benefit. If users opt to rent on a monthly basis, then the data benefit is 250 GB which includes 100 GB plan benefit, 100 GB lockdown double data benefit, and 50 GB data introductory benefit. The double data benefit could soon end, as the restrictions on lockdowns are now gradually being lifted.

Silver Jio Fiber Plan

The 12-month subscription to the Silver plan now provides 800 GB of total monthly data, with the extra annual bonus of 200 GB. The package provides 200 GB subscription profit, 200 GB double data profit, 200 GB promotional data, and 200 GB annual plan benefits. Similarly the Gold plan offers annual subscribers a total of 1,750 GB of monthly data. This includes 500 GB annual plan gain, 250 GB introductory data, 500 GB lockdown double data gain, and 500 GB plan benefit. The new plans are now on the firm’s website live.

Diamond Jio Fiber plan

Coming to the Jio Fiber Diamond plan it now provides annual subscribers with 4,000 GB of high-speed monthly data benefits. The Diamond plan provides a monthly data benefit of 1,250 GB for those who opt for the 12-month subscription. This plan also comes with an introductory data benefit of 250 GB, 1250 GB of double data during the lockdown and a plan benefit of 1.250 GB. The Platinum plan provides a total of 7500 GB of monthly data benefit for annual subscribers with an annual benefit of 2.500 GB per month for long term plan buyers. The package includes a service gain of 2.500 GB, a double data gain of 2.500 GB during lockdown and an annual data benefit of 2.500 GB. There is no advantage to the introductory data on this package.

Titanium Jio Fiber plan

With the new additional annual plan data, the most premium Titanium Jio Fiber plan now delivers a massive 15,000 GB of monthly data benefits. This plan includes a plan benefit of 5,000 GB, 5,000 GB of dual data during the lockdown and 5,000 GB of annual plan benefits. Added to these plans, the annual plan benefit is equivalent to the base data benefit offered alongside. This means consumers who opt for annual packages will enjoy the recommended data twice as well. The introductory data added to a couple of plans is only valid for up to six months. The double data added to all plans is temporary, and will possibly be removed once the process of lockdown is over.