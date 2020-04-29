Reliance Jio now offering 2GB free data daily to prepaid users; check details

The pack was earlier credited to Jio users in the end of last month.

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has introduced a pack that will give the prepaid users some free data. The validity of the pack called ‘Jio Data Pack’ is limited and the service will be available for 4 days. The new pack will allow the people to utilise 2GB additional data on a daily basis which means the extra data is provided on top of the existing data plan. It is a similar pack that the company had introduced in March where they gave the benefit of 2GB daily data. The pack was earlier credited to Jio users in the end of last month.

The prepaid customers for Jio can check the availability of Jio Data Pack via Jio app. The information will be provided on their mobile number under ‘My Plans’ section within the MyJio mobile app. It is to note that the company had started crediting the latest data package to its users on April 27 and some on April 28. Now since the plan is limited, the expiry date can be between May 1 and May 3 depending on the day when the data pack was enabled for them. Providing free data plans is something Reliance Jio has done earlier as well. In 2017, celebrating the first anniversary, the company had provided free 2B data benefits. It’s the same benefit it has provided this year as well to its prepaid users.

However, the pack is being provided to the users on a random basis. Therefore, there might be some users who may not get it. Users can check if the pack has been credited to them through My Jio app.

One of the reasons that Jio has been offering such service is because the company is trying to encourage people who have been working from home during the Coronavirus lockdown across India. As people stay indoors to work, increased data can help with the efficiency. The lockdown is expected to be lifted May 3 and till then at least people have to work from home. However, the lockdown may extend given the rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in India. Meanwhile, the company had also started providing a 10 Mbps JioFiber plan which has no extra cost alongs with shipping Double Data on all the JioFiber plans.