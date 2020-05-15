Reliance Jio now offering 252GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calls and more for Rs 999 to boost work from home

The Jio.com portal has listed the latest prepaid recharge plan Rs. 999 Jio under the operator’s 3GB data per day packs.

Jio has come up with yet another plan to assist users amid the pandemic when the use of the internet is at an all-time high. The company has launched an 84-day Rs. 999 prepaid payment plan with 3 GB regular high-speed data to its portfolio. The telecom operator ‘s latest quarterly prepaid plan sits alongside the prepaid recharge plans Rs. 599 and Rs. 555 which gives daily high-speed data benefits of 2 GB and 1.5 GB, respectively. Jio has also offered additional benefits, including unlimited voice calls to other Jio users and landline numbers as well as 100 SMS messages a day, via the Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan.

The Jio.com portal has listed the latest prepaid recharge plan Rs. 999 Jio under the operator’s 3GB data per day packs – alongside the current prepaid plan Rs. 349 which comes with 28-day validity. Customers can also redeem their accounts directly with the new plan through the MyJio app, or via a third-party website or service such as Google Pay or Paytm.

The Rs. 999 Jio prepaid recharge plan provides 3GB of high-speed data on a regular basis during the 84-day validity, according to the online listing that was first spotted by OnlyTech. Upon hitting the 3 GB allowance, customers can get internet access at a speed of 64Kbps. Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling opportunities are now available in the new package. Additionally, non-Jio calling comes bundled with 3,000 minutes. Jio’s Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan also includes 100 SMS messages a day. In addition, Jio gave a free subscription to the Jio phones.

Jio has a total of three prepaid plans with a duration of 84 days, with the launch of the Rs. 999 prepaid plan. As mentioned above, the operator already has the prepaid plan Rs. 599 which offers daily high-speed data of 2 GB and the prepaid plan Rs. 399 with high-speed data of 1,5 GB per day for 84 days. Both current plans include unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, 3,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calling time, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plans also include a subscription to the Jio apps for free.