Reliance Jio new Rs 2999 recharge plan offers 365 days validity, 2.5GB data per day and more

Reliance Jio has launched a new recharge plan worth Rs 2,999 to celebrate its sixth birth anniversary in the country. The new recharge plan is available for prepaid users and comes with 365-days of validity. Apart from the data and calling benefits, Jio is also giving free access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year along with the access to the Jio complementary apps like JioCinema, JioTV, and others.

The plan can be bought from MyJio app, Jio’s website or other leading recharge platforms. Dubbed as “Jio 6th Anniversary Offer”, the plan offers 2.5GB data a day taking the total data benefit to 912.5GB in entirety. It also includes unlimited voice calling and 100SMS per day.

Jio subscribers looking for free Disney Hotstar subscription can also go for Jio Rs 499 recharge plan that offers 1-year free access to the OTT app in addition to access to Jio suite of apps. The data benefit is 2GB data per day with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. However, this is a short duration plan with just 28 days of validity.

There is also a separate Rs 399 Jio recharge plan that offers 1.5GB data each day along with free voice calls and 100 SMS per day. This offers 3 months of Disney Hotstar subscription and access to Jio apps. The validity is again just for 28 days.

Jio last month held its 46th annual general meeting wherein the company announced the launch of its 5G services. The company’s chief Mukesh Ambani informed that the service will reach 5 metro cities by Diwali this year and the further expansion will happen by December 2023. The oil and data company also announced partnerships with companies such as Meta, Google, Qualcomm and Microsoft. Jio will collaborate with Google to launch affordable 5G phones in India. The company will also join hands with Qualcomm for some home grown 5G solutions.

