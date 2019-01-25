Reliance Jio launches Rs 594 and Rs 297 long-term prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL are now facing tough competition against each other.

In a bid to expand its horizon in long-term validity prepaid plans, Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Jio has announced two new packages worth Rs 594 and Rs 297. The newly launched Reliance Jio long validity prepaid packs have been specially launched for JioPhone users. Both the prepaid JioPhone plans offer unlimited high-speed internet, complimentary subscription to Jio Apps and 300 SMS.

Recently Reliance Jio rival, Airtel also introduced two new prepaid plans of Rs 998 and Rs 597 for both existing and new Airtel subscribers. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is also no less than three incumbents. The state-run telco launched Rs 899 long prepaid recharge pack offer for its users. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL are now facing tough competition against each other.

The Rs 594 Reliance Jio prepaid pack provides you with 0.5GB of high-speed internet per day and unlimited local and STD calls. Under the plan users also get 300 SMS for 28 days. In case the user exhausts 0.5GB of data in a day then the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. The Rs 594 Jio prepaid pack’s validity is 168 days which means 6 months. Along with this, users also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

With the Rs 297 Reliance Jio prepaid pack offer, JioPhone users get free local and STD voice calling. Besides this, users will get 0.5GB of high-speed internet per day and once the data limit for a day is exhausted, the internet speed will come down to 64Kbps. Along with this, subscribers will get 300 SMS every month for the entire validity. The Rs 297 Reliance Jio prepaid pack offer comes with a validity of 84 days, i.e., 3 months.

Reliance Jio Phone Specifications

Jio Phone comes with a 2.4-inch display with T9 physical keyboard. The smart feature phone has a 2-megapixel camera at the rear and a 0.3-megapixel (VGA) camera on the front. Running KaiOS, the Jio Phone supports 4G VoLTE support, FM radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.

Jio Phone is fuelled by a 2000mAh battery. It has 4GB of internal storage and 512MB of RAM. The phone also comes pre-loaded with JioApps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, WhatsApp, and more.