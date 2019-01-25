Reliance Jio launches Rs 594 and Rs 297 long-term prepaid recharge plans

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 6:54 AM

The phone also comes pre-loaded with JioApps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, WhatsApp, and more.

jio recharge, jio phone, jio phone 3, jio phone 2, jio phone price, jio phone recharge, jio phone fingerprint apk, jio phone touch, jio phone mein, jio phone 4g, jio phone 5g, jio phone features, reliance jio, reliance jio recharge, jio plans, jio plan detailsReliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL are now facing tough competition against each other.

In a bid to expand its horizon in long-term validity prepaid plans, Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Jio has announced two new packages worth Rs 594 and Rs 297. The newly launched Reliance Jio long validity prepaid packs have been specially launched for JioPhone users. Both the prepaid JioPhone plans offer unlimited high-speed internet, complimentary subscription to Jio Apps and 300 SMS.

Recently Reliance Jio rival, Airtel also introduced two new prepaid plans of Rs 998 and Rs 597 for both existing and new Airtel subscribers. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is also no less than three incumbents. The state-run telco launched Rs 899 long prepaid recharge pack offer for its users. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL are now facing tough competition against each other.

The Rs 594 Reliance Jio prepaid pack provides you with 0.5GB of high-speed internet per day and unlimited local and STD calls. Under the plan users also get 300 SMS for 28 days. In case the user exhausts 0.5GB of data in a day then the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. The Rs 594 Jio prepaid pack’s validity is 168 days which means 6 months. Along with this, users also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

With the Rs 297 Reliance Jio prepaid pack offer, JioPhone users get free local and STD voice calling. Besides this, users will get 0.5GB of high-speed internet per day and once the data limit for a day is exhausted, the internet speed will come down to 64Kbps. Along with this, subscribers will get 300 SMS every month for the entire validity. The Rs 297 Reliance Jio prepaid pack offer comes with a validity of 84 days, i.e., 3 months.

Reliance Jio Phone Specifications

Jio Phone comes with a 2.4-inch display with T9 physical keyboard. The smart feature phone has a 2-megapixel camera at the rear and a 0.3-megapixel (VGA) camera on the front. Running KaiOS, the Jio Phone supports 4G VoLTE support, FM radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.

Jio Phone is fuelled by a 2000mAh battery. It has 4GB of internal storage and 512MB of RAM. The phone also comes pre-loaded with JioApps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, WhatsApp, and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Reliance Jio launches Rs 594 and Rs 297 long-term prepaid recharge plans
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition