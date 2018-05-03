Reliance Jio launches JioInteract – World’s 1st AI-based brand engagement video platform is here!

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based brand engagement platform-JioInteract. (Retuers)

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based brand engagement platform-JioInteract. It is a ‘Live Video Call’ service that features India’s big celebrities. To kick-start, Jio has on-boarded none other than Bollywood’s biggest star, Amitabh Bachchan, who will promote his upcoming comedy-drama film ‘102 Not Out’ in the most innovative way.

Users can ask questions related to his upcoming comedy-drama film, 102 Not Out and even book their movie tickets in real-time through the ticketing-partner BookMyShow.

With Jio’s base of over 186 million subscribers and another 150 million smartphone users, JioInteract is poised to become the largest platform for movie-promotion and brand engagement. Over the next few weeks, Jio will introduce services such as video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms to the forefront redefining customer experience.

Such use of artificial intelligence is a first across the world and will reposition the way brands and customers think of engagement.

Here is how to use Jio Interactive:

To experience JioInteract,

1- Download MyJio app

2- Click on JioInteract icon inside the MyJio app

3- Start your video call and chat with Amitabh Bachchan

4- Additionally, subscribers can also share their video call experience with their family and friends using the “Share” option

5- This unique and innovative service uses a powerful artificial intelligence-based platform to listen to user questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way.

In addition, the platform has a unique auto-learning feature that helps improve the answering accuracy. Leveraging the strength of Jio’s strong mobile video network and its 186Mn+ strong subscriber base along with new technologies like artificial intelligence & machine learning, JioInteract has created a compelling brand engagement solution for businesses.

Positioned as VCBaaS (Video Call Bot as a Service), JioInteract with its full-scale multimedia capabilities attempts to democratise Artificial Intelligence & Video Call technologies in a simplified way for effective brand engagement. This technology has wide scale applications across B2C space. Using it, Jio is also tapping developer ecosystem to create innovative applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc.