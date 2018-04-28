Reliance Jio launches JioFi Exchange Offer: Buy device for Rs 999, get instant cashback of Rs 2,200; here is how

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has announced a new limited period JioFi exchange offer for customers looking to buy a WiFi dongle. (Jio Website)

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has announced a new limited period JioFi exchange offer for customers looking to buy a WiFi dongle. As per the offer, customers can avail the JioFi 4G hotspot device at Rs. 999 upon exchanging their old non-Jio modem or dongle. The offer will only be available in offline stores for a limited period. Though the last date for availing this offer is yet to be decided, Jio users in a surprise voucher offer will get cash back up to Rs 2,200 as part of the offer.

According to the promotional image released by the company, JioFi M2S hotspot device will be provided as part of the offer. The cash back can be redeemed upon recharge of Rs 198 & Rs 299 only. The recharge has to be done for activation of SIM. Immediately, 44 vouchers of Rs 50 totalling Rs 2,200 will be credited to the buyers’ MyJio account. No updates on the expiry date of vouchers has been provided.

Customers who will take their old dongle or modem to any Jio Store or Reliance Digital Store can buy the Jio hotspot for only Rs 999. On providing the old modem’s serial number, the buyers will be provided JioFi MSISDN number, along with the new JioFi unit. The same device is available for just s 1,999 at the company’s website and can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. The device has one USB and has an OLED display that provides information about network strength, power, Wi-Fi status and more. JioFi also supports HD voice calls, video calls and messaging via Jio 4G voice app.

Here is how to avail the offer:

Step 1. Purchase a JioFi for Rs 999

Step 2. Get the sim activated for Rs 198 or Rs 299 + Rs 99 (JioPrime)

Step 3. Return your old Non -Jio dongle or modem at any Jio Store or Reliance Digital Store

Step 4. Provide your old Non-Jio dongle or modem serial number and get your new JioFi MSISDN Number

Step 5. Cashback will be instantly credited to your MyJio Account.