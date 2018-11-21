Reliance Jio launches international roaming services in India

Analysts said that national roaming charges account for around 3-5% of an operator’s revenue, while international accounts for even less.

Reliance Jio on Monday launched VoLTE-based inbound international roaming services between India and Japan, whereby international travellers visiting the country will be able to enjoy its high speed LTE network.

Japan-based KDDI Corporation is the first international mobile service provider to avail of Jio’s VoLTE calling and LTE data international roaming service. With this new arrangement, international travellers will be able to experience Jio’s world-class all-IP network, which has been consistently rated as the fastest network in India by Trai’s MySpeed app, the company said.

