Reliance Jio launches international roaming services in India

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 5:16 AM

Reliance Jio on Monday launched VoLTE-based inbound international roaming services between India and Japan, whereby international travellers visiting the country will be able to enjoy its high speed LTE network.

Jio tops 4G chart with 22.3 Mbps download speed in October, idea, vodafone, bharti airtelAnalysts said that national roaming charges account for around 3-5% of an operator’s revenue, while international accounts for even less.

Japan-based KDDI Corporation is the first international mobile service provider to avail of Jio’s VoLTE calling and LTE data international roaming service. With this new arrangement, international travellers will be able to experience Jio’s world-class all-IP network, which has been consistently rated as the fastest network in India by Trai’s MySpeed app, the company said.

Analysts said that national roaming charges account for around 3-5% of an operator’s revenue, while international accounts for even less. However, in the current industry environment where hyper competition is eating into operator’s profits and margin’s, any additional revenue stream, even small, must be capitalised.

