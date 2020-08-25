Reliance Jio launches Cricket Dhan Dhana Dhan Rs 499, Rs 777 plans ahead of IPL 2020 with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership

The membership validity of the Disney+Hotstar plan however remains the same for this plan also, that is for a period of 365 days.

In a bid to attract more customers into the Reliance Jio fold and incentivise the current customers, the company has launched two new prepaid recharge plans which are also offering the complementary Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. The new prepaid plans which are offering the digital content provider subscription are Rs 499 and Rs 777 plans. While the Rs 499 plan is a data only plan, the Rs 799 plan is a combo prepaid recharge plan that also provides the facility of voice calling. In a bid to tap the sports fans who have been ceaselessly waiting for this year’s Indian Premier League season, the company has also branded the new recharge plans as “Cricket dhan dhana dhan” offer under which the customers with subscription to the Hotstar will also be able to watch the upcoming IPL season.

According to the information provided by the company, the Rs 499 plan will provide 1.5 GB of internet data to users every day for the entire period of the IPL season that is 56 days. Since it’s a data only prepaid recharge plan, no calling or messaging facilities have been provided to the customers by the company. As previously told, the users will get the complimentary membership of the Disney+Hotstar membership for a period of 1 year which alone costs Rs 399.

As far as the combo prepaid plan of Rs 777 is concerned, the company will provide benefits under this plan for a period of 84 days which is about three months. Users will be provided with 1.5 GB of internet data throughout the validity of the plan. A stock of 5 GB of internet data will be provided additionally under the plan. Alongside, unlimited calling to all Jipo customers and 3000 minutes for non jio customers will also be provided under the plan. 100 SMSes will also be provided everyday to the customers. The membership validity of the Disney+Hotstar plan however remains the same for this plan also, that is for a period of 365 days.