Reliance Jio is offering international calls at 50 paise/minute

Reliance Jio launched a new postpaid plan, Zero Touch Postpaid, under which it is offering 25GB 4G data per month as well as unlimited national and local calls. Services like internet, SMS, international calling are pre-activated on the plan. There is no per day limit on data usage and users are free to exhaust 25GB data as per preference.

The plan, which has a monthly charge of Rs 199, also comes with a premium subscription for Jio apps like Jio Cinema, Jio Music, etc. Under international calling, Jio is offering 50 paise per minute for calls to the US and Canada, while calls to the UK, Italy, etc, are at Rs 2 a minute. For international roaming, which it is offering without any monthly charge or security deposit, Jio is offering attractive rates like 2-2-2 — Rs 2 per minute