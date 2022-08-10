Reliance Jio independence day plan: Mukesh Ambani-led company offers attractive data usage for annual subscribers – Here’s what it is

With the country all set to celebrate the 75th year of independence coming Monday, Reliance Jio has come up with a great new offer for prepaid users. The offer is mainly for those subscribers who recharge their numbers annually.

The independence day plan, which is priced at Rs 2,999, consists of 2.5 GB daily data and has a 365-day validity. Even as the daily data is exhausted and the data speed is reduced, users can add top-ups in case they need more.

Apart from this, the plan also includes unlimited local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. While a number of other plans offer a little less than a year annual plan, this can be continued till the entire 365 days starting from the day of recharge.

For those who charge the independence day offer, Reliance Jio is also providing the additional benefit of Rs 3,000. Among these include subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform worth Rs 499 and other Jio-services, which include JioSecurity, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Apart from this, users are also offered 75GB of additional data which is worth Rs 750. Among other benefits include Rs 750 off on Netmeds, Rs 750 off on Ajio, and Rs 750 off on Ixigo.

It may also be noted that the prepaid subscribers of Reliance Jio recharge the plan in several ways. The easiest way is the MyJio app. Through this, subscribers can log in with their Jio numbers. After this, they can go to the recharge section. Once inside, they can search for the Rs 2,999 plan.

Once this is done, subscribers can follow the on-screen instructions in order to follow through with the transaction. Subscribers can now do a Rs 2,999 recharge with any UPI apps or digital wallets that have large ability to recharge the mobile. Recently, the company was the top bidder at the spectrum auction. It is also all set to announce a 5G service plan by the end of 2022.