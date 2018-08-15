Reliance Jio Gigafiber registration begins: How to book and expected rate of plans

The registrations have started both on the Jio website as well as the MyJio App.

The much-awaited Reliance Jio Gigafiber registrations began on Wednesday with the telecom operator claiming to offer download speed of one gigabit per second through this optical fibre based fixed-line broadband service. The registrations have started both on the Jio website as well as the MyJio App. “JioGigaFiber. Make your neighbourhood #Gigaready with Gigabit wifi, TV, smart home, free calling and more,” read the registration option in MyJio App. The company has announced that the service will be launched simultaneously across 1,100 cities for homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Currently, major providers offer a download speed of up to 100 megabit per second for around Rs 1,000 per month for home users. However, Jio has claimed to offer around 10 times more speed to home users. Though the company has not disclosed its price yet, there have been reports suggesting that it will trigger a stiff competition among telecom firms.

How to book Reliance Jio Gigafiber?

1. Go to the official website of Jio – gigafiber.jio.com.

2. Enter the address and location where you want the service.

3. Choose whether it is your home address, work address, parent’s address, relative’s address or others.

4. Once you enter the address, Jio will ask for your name and mobile number.

5. An OTP will be sent to the number.

6. Enter the OTP and hit submit.

7. Jio will also ask if you are submitting details on behalf of RWA, the township where you live, etc, though that is optional.

Jio Gigafiber plans and prices

The company is yet to make an official announcement on the plans. But, media reports have claimed that they could start for as less as Rs 500. That’s 50 per cent lower than the current rates charged by other leading broadband service providers for similar services.

Under the JioGigaFiber preview offer, customers get internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days, which is 3 months. The monthly data quota is 100GB and it comes with complimentary access to Jio’s premium apps. Since this is a preview offer, Jio is not charging any installation fees. However, the customers will have to deposit Rs 4,500 as a security deposit for the GigaHub Home Gateway device, which will provide the internet service to the customer’s home.

If the customers consume 100 GB data, they can avail a complementary data top-up of 40 GB via MyJio App or through Jio.com. Again this is free of charge, and users do not have to pay anything extra.

While announcing the service at RIL earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani had said it will enable smart-home solutions where hundreds of devices like security cameras, home appliances even lights and switches can be securely controlled by their owners using a smartphone from both inside and outside the home.

“For the home, this will mean ultra high definition entertainment on your large screen televisions, multi-party video conferencing from the comfort of your living room, voice-activated virtual assistants who obey your every command, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping,” Ambani had said.