Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband registration open now: How to register on jio.com

Jio GigaFiber registrations are open now

Jio GigaFiber registrations are now available on the Jio.com website. As expected, Reliance Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband services kicked off starting August 15 – India’s 72nd Independence Day – to everyone to show their interest. The Jio GigaFiber was announced earlier this year at the Reliance Industries Limited’s 41st AGM and touted as the new, disruptive offering in the market to take on the rivals. The company said that the FTTH broadband can offer up to 1Gbps speeds in the country. The Jio GigaFiber, previously known as Jio Fiber, was being trialled since 2016 in select locations, where it reportedly gave users a maximum speed of 700Mbps. Now, as RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced, Jio GigaFiber will be rolled out to at least 1,100 cities in the initial phase.

How to register for Jio GigaFiber?

To get yourself registered for the Jio GigaFiber programme, you need to visit www.jio.com and click on the first banner on the top showcasing the new broadband services. On clicking, you will be taken to the registration window where you will be asked to enter your address.

Jio.com website will ask you to enable location detection if you want it to automatically detect your present location for the Jio GigaFiber feasibility. Classify your address as Home Address or Office Address and head to Confirm the location. You will now be required to enter your full name and mobile number. Now, click on Generate OTP button that will enable the website to send an SMS with OTP on the number you just gave. Enter the OTP and select the type of locality you’re requesting the Jio GigaFiber services to roll out in – township, society, developer. Now, hit the Submit button and you’re done.

Additionally, you can enter the details of other areas for your friends, family, and others. The idea here is to gather as many registrations as one locality can generate. Jio previously stated that the rollout will begin on the basis of registration numbers received from a particular area. You are not required to pay anything at this stage.

Jio has not officially said anything on the plans yet, however, several reports have suggested that the Jio GigaFiber plans would start at Rs 500 giving more data benefits than the competitors. Jio GigaFiber will accompany Jio GigaTV that is an Internet-enabled set-top box to allow you watch TV channels, movies, and listen to music on a big screen. Jio also announced smart home suite that will be tethered by Jio broadband service.