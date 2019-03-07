Reliance Jio GigaFiber: When it’ll launch in your area & other important details

Jio GigaFiber will also power Jio Giga TV and smart home devices of Jio.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: On July 2018, Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio GigaFiber at the 41st annual general meeting of Reliance Industries and opened up the registration process. However, the service has been going through a testing phase and there’s no certainty on when the commercial roll out will finally happen.

The service will initially be offered in 1,100 cities and aims to reach around 50 million homes. Apart from the metro cities, it is expected to hit several tier 1 and tier 2 cities like Agra, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Ghaziabad, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Ranchi, Raipur, and Thane among many others.

What is Jio GigaFiber?

Jio GigaFiber is Reliance’s venture into the FTTH broadband services to tap into the huge broadband market in India. Unlike many other broadband services, it promises up to 10Gbps download speed and around 100Mbps upload speed.

The service is termed as an ‘all-in-one’ solution that would not just provide a broadband connection, but also a number of services like a landline, IPTV, internet of things (IoT), among other things. People can even connect their virtual reality headsets to experience 360 degrees content in high resolution.

Jio GigaFiber will also power Jio GigaTV and smart home devices of Jio. The Jio GigaTV is expected to have over 600 TV channels along with several movies and songs and various other types of content. Apart from the TV, the users will also be able to access JioTVCall, JioCloud and JioCinema.

What are the plans Jio GigaFiber will offer?

The basic plans for Jio GigaFiber will reportedly start from Rs 500 and Rs 750 – which will offer 300 and 450GB of data at 50Mbps, respectively. The next level plans will be worth Rs 999 and Rs 1,299, which will offer 600GB and 750GB data at 100Mbps for a month.

One can sign up for a free trial of the broadband service through jio.com or MyJio app, and Jio will prioritise rolling out the service there with more number of requests. For the trial offer, a user will have to pay a security amount of Rs 4,500 for the router, which is refundable – and enjoy 1100GB of data at 100Mbps for 90 days.

One can also request for the connection through company executives, for which they will have to provide an address proof and passport-size photograph, along with the deposit money. After this, the hardware will be installed and the service will be activated under preview offer.