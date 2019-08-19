Jio Fiber broadband: How to register for Reliance’s new offering

The Jio Fiber broadband connection will come along with a landline phone connection as well as a TV set-top box. (PTI Photo)

Reliance Jio recently announce the launch date for its much-awaited Jio Fiber service. The service which will be launched from September 5 onwards will have monthly plans ranging from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000. The company is yet to release detailed tariff plans, but users can register to the Reliance Jio Fiber broadband in advance.

In the annual general meeting (AGM), Jio announced that the monthly plans will be range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000, which it said was just 1/10th of the global rates. The Jio Fiber broadband connection will come along with a landline phone connection as well as a TV set-top box.

The event also unveiled a Jio Welcome Offer. The company will offer a complimentary HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K set-top box for users who opt for yearly plans. In a bid to woo a larger number of users, the installation charges have been kept as zero by the company.

At present, the telecom is only providing subscribers a Jio Fiber preview offer, where the user required to make a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 for the router. This will get them a broadband connection with speeds varying from 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps. There is no monthly charge at the moment.

Jio Fiber service: How to apply

Those who wish to apply for a Jio Fiber connection will have to first register themselves on the Jio Fiber website by following these four steps:

Step 1: Open the Jio Fiber website – https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration

Step 2: Enter your address and then your name, mobile number and email ID.

Step 3: After typing the details, users will receive an OTP on their mobile phone number. They will be required to enter on the website for the verification process.

Step 4: Users will again be required to enter their address and point the exact location on the given map. In addition, they also need to specify the kind of accommodation they live in such as flats, society and others.

Once this process is done, the user will receive a call from a Reliance Jio executive who will then set up a meeting so that the registration is done properly and the installation process can begin.