  • MORE MARKET STATS

Reliance Jio faces service outage in Mumbai

The problem was first reported at 12 noon across the city with users complaining of getting a message saying a subscriber is not registered on the network.

Written by PTI
A company official admitted to a technical glitch and added that efforts are on to restore the same.

Reliance Jio’s telecom services have been affected since Saturday morning in the financial capital, with many users complaining of inability to connect calls.

The problem was first reported at 12 noon across the city with users complaining of getting a message saying a subscriber is not registered on the network.

A company official admitted to a technical glitch and added that efforts are on to restore the same. The exact reason for the issues was not immediately known.

As a result, many users had to depend on alternatives like the calling feature in the popular messaging app, Whatsapp, to speak with others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.