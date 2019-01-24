Reliance Jio Celebration Pack now rolling out, offers free 10GB 4G data

Jio has begun offering the Celebration Pack again (Source: Reuters)

Jio has begun rolling out the Celebration Pack again to select users. Much like the previous versions, the Jio Celebration Pack credits an additional daily data benefit of 2GB to the user’s subscription. This data is being offered on top of what the user normally gets under the prepaid or postpaid subscription.

The Jio Celebration Pack will be valid for the users for five days this time – January 24 to January 28. It will only be available to the Jio Prime subscribers, irrespective of the data and voice combo pack the user has subscribed. It should be noted that this complimentary data benefit won’t credit any voice call, which means the Jio prepaid mobile numbers that have only the data plan active or the ones with expired subscription will not available for making calls.

Besides, the mobile numbers used in the JioFi wireless modem are also eligible for the Jio Celebration Pack. Of course, calling benefits on such mobile numbers won’t be available.

The 2GB data will be available to the subscribers on a daily basis, which means a total of 10GB can be consumed. The data provided under the Jio Celebration Pack will be consumed first and post its exhaustion, the data given under the subscribed recharge pack will kick in.

Jio has also launched two new long-validity packs. The Jio Rs 297 prepaid recharge pack is valid for 84 days while the Rs 594 prepaid recharge pack comes with a validity of 168 days. Both the recharge packs offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls, in addition to 500MB data per day. The customers also get 300 SMS in total for the respective validity periods under the plans. However, both the plans are only available for the Jio Phone customers and everyone cannot avail them.