Reliance Jio, BSNL drive wireless users up to 1.18 billion in February

The wireless subscriber base in the country marginally increased to 1.183 billion at the end of February, primarily on the back of net additions by Reliance Jio and state-run BSNL, data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday showed.

Jio and BSNL together accounted for 8.69 million additional subscribers in the month, while all the other operators lost subscribers during the period.

The wireless subscriber base stood at 1.181 billion at the end of January.

As per Trai data, Reliance Jio led the net additions with 7.79 million subscribers joining its network followed by BSNL with 899,866 users.

Vodafone Idea lost 5.78 million subscribers — maximum among the operators in February. The telco was followed by Tata Teleservices with 1.14 million users leaving the network. Bharti Airtel also lost 49,896 subscribers during the month.

However, when it comes to wireless broadband subscribers, most of the incumbent operators managed to increase their base. The increase in broadband base is owing to many 2G users shifting to 4G.

As per Trai, Jio was the top wireless broadband operator with a subscriber base of 297.23 million followed by Vodafone Idea at 110.23 million. Bharti Airtel stood third with 109.80 million wireless broadband users while BSNL was fourth with 11.84 million users.