Reliance Jio brings new Prepaid annual plans with 504GB data and 336 days validity

Reliance Jio has come up with new all-in-one prepaid annual plans for all its users with a longer validity. The recently introduced plans have three offers for the prepaid users. The three plans come at Rs 1,001, Rs 1,301, and Rs 1,501 offering data upto 504GB along 336 day validity. According to the companies, these annual plans are a good deal for Jio customers wanting one time recharge than monthly plans.

Users opting for Rs 1,001 all-in-one annual plan will be getting 49GB of data that is further capped at 150MB per day. After this is consumed, the data speed will be reduced to 64kbps for the rest of the day. Users will also get unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls along with an FUP of 12,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio voice calls. Along with this, users will be getting 100 SMS per day as well as complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. This plan can be taken for 336 days.

The second plan, the company has offered is for Rs 1,301 and this too is an all-in-one annual plan. With this plan, Jio prepaid users will be offered 164GB of total data along with 500MB per day. Apart from this, other benefits that this plan offers are the same as Rs 1,001 plan with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 100 SMS per day among others. The third all-in-one annual plan is for Rs 1,501 where users can get 504GB of total data with 1.5GB per day. After 1.5GB is consumed, the data speed will reduce for the day. This plan also shares the same calls, messages and validity benefits ast the other two.

So far, Jio has been offering four all-in-one plans that are between Rs 75 and Rs 185. These plans have 28 day validity and can provide up to 56GB of data. In this, 2GB data can be used per day. All Jio to non-Jio voice calls are under one FUP of 500 minutes. Plans for Rs 185 and Rs 155 offer 100 SMS per day.