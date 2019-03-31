Reliance Jio: Best 4G data plans for prepaid users

Reliance Jio best recharge plans

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offers a wide range of recharge plans to its prepaid subscribers. To add more subscribers to its base, the company has launched lucrative deals, offering high-speed data and unlimited voice calling. Priced between Rs 98 and Rs 799, Jio recharge plans offer unlimited voice calling, SMS and access to Jio Apps such as Jio TV, Jio Saavn (formerly Jio Music), Jio Cinema, among others.

Here we take a look at Reliance Jio’s prepaid plans:

Reliance Jio Rs 98 plan (2 GB 4G data)

The only pack in this segment is priced at Rs 98 and offer 2 GB 4G data. Touted as one of the most affordable plans, this Jio recharge plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day along with access to Jio Apps. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days. The data will continue to work once the high-speed data limit is exhausted but at a reduced speed.

Reliance Jio recharge packs (1.5 GB 4G data per day)

Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB of 4G data per day in five different categories. The Jio recharge packs available at Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 449 and Rs 1699 come with a validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days, 91 days and 1 year, respectively.

Reliance Jio recharge packs (2 GB of 4G data per day)

Reliance Jio also offers 2 GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The recharge plans are priced at Rs 198 (28 days), Rs 398 (70 days), Rs 448 (84 days) and Rs 498 (91 days).

Reliance Jio recharge pack with 3 GB 4G data per day

Under this segment, Reliance Jio offers 3 GB 4G data per day for a period of 28 days priced at Rs 299. A subscriber will get 3 GB of high-speed data per day for the validity period in addition to unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and other features, according to the Jio website.

Reliance Jio recharge plan with 4 GB of 4G data per day

Reliance Jio offers 4 GB 4G data, which amounts to 112 GB in 28 days, with the recharge plan priced at Rs 509, according to the telecom company’s website. The pack’s cost includes additional features to its subscribers.

Reliance Jio recharge pack with 5 GBs 4G per day

For data-hungry subscribers who spend much of the data from daily quota on streaming services, Reliance Jio plan priced at Rs 799 comes with 5 GB of high-speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days, according to the Jio website.

Reliance Jio Top up recharge

Reliance Jio offers unlimited 4G data to all the subscribers who have opted for one of its unlimited packs. However, it downgrades the data speed after the subscriber exhausts daily quota of data. For subscribers who still need more data, Reliance Jio offers short term packs priced at Rs 19 and Rs 52 for the validity period of 1 day and 1 week, respectively.