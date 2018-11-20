Reliance Jio becomes India’s 1st carrier to launch international roaming VoLTE services: How and where to avail

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 8:27 PM

Reliance Jio was the first company in India to introduce the Voice over LTE technology, followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea

Jio is now offering 4G VoLTE service internationally (Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio has become India’s first telecom operator to offer the 4G Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services on international roaming. The VoLTE-based inbound international roaming will be accessible from the countries that have an infrastructure to support HD/ VoLTE calls via their respective carriers. Of all, Japan’s KDDI Corporation is the first international mobile service provider to offer VoLTE network support on Jio while travelling abroad.

The Reliance Jio was the first company in India to introduce the Voice over LTE technology, followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea that are still in the process of rolling out the VoLTE services across the country. The countries that currently support VoLTE services include the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, UAE, Netherlands, and India among 187 countries.

As of now, Reliance Jio has formally launched the collaboration with KDDI Corporation in Japan only while its partnership with other carriers is not clear as of now. “Reliance Jio is focused on delivering the best data and voice experience to all of India and those who visit India. We welcome KDDI customers to Jio as the first international VoLTE and HD roaming users in India,” said Mark Yarkosky, Reliance Jio in a company statement.

According to the recent report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Reliance Jio topped the 4G network coverage leaderboard, closely followed by Airtel, the second largest telecom company in India. Reliance Jio is the ninth largest mobile carrier in the world in terms of the user base. It recently reported a base of 252 million subscribers in the country.

Meanwhile, Jio GigaFiber, the company’s broadband services are reportedly rolling out to 29 cities initially after the official announcement was made back at the company’s 41st AGM.

The list of cities include Lucknow, Kanpur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Thane, Ludhiana, Madurai, Agra, Nashik, Meerut, Allahabad, Rajkot, Raipur, Nagpur, Ranchi, Solapur, Jodhpur, Patna, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Indore, Bhopal, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Faridabad, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Chandigarh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Reliance Jio becomes India’s 1st carrier to launch international roaming VoLTE services: How and where to avail
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition