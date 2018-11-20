Reliance Jio becomes India’s 1st carrier to launch international roaming VoLTE services: How and where to avail

Jio is now offering 4G VoLTE service internationally (Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio has become India’s first telecom operator to offer the 4G Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services on international roaming. The VoLTE-based inbound international roaming will be accessible from the countries that have an infrastructure to support HD/ VoLTE calls via their respective carriers. Of all, Japan’s KDDI Corporation is the first international mobile service provider to offer VoLTE network support on Jio while travelling abroad.

The Reliance Jio was the first company in India to introduce the Voice over LTE technology, followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea that are still in the process of rolling out the VoLTE services across the country. The countries that currently support VoLTE services include the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Singapore, UAE, Netherlands, and India among 187 countries.

As of now, Reliance Jio has formally launched the collaboration with KDDI Corporation in Japan only while its partnership with other carriers is not clear as of now. “Reliance Jio is focused on delivering the best data and voice experience to all of India and those who visit India. We welcome KDDI customers to Jio as the first international VoLTE and HD roaming users in India,” said Mark Yarkosky, Reliance Jio in a company statement.

According to the recent report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Reliance Jio topped the 4G network coverage leaderboard, closely followed by Airtel, the second largest telecom company in India. Reliance Jio is the ninth largest mobile carrier in the world in terms of the user base. It recently reported a base of 252 million subscribers in the country.

Meanwhile, Jio GigaFiber, the company’s broadband services are reportedly rolling out to 29 cities initially after the official announcement was made back at the company’s 41st AGM.

The list of cities include Lucknow, Kanpur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Thane, Ludhiana, Madurai, Agra, Nashik, Meerut, Allahabad, Rajkot, Raipur, Nagpur, Ranchi, Solapur, Jodhpur, Patna, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Indore, Bhopal, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Faridabad, Amritsar, Srinagar, and Chandigarh.