Reliance Jio-backed Krikey launches Yaatra, a made in India AR game for Android and iOS

Krikey, the augmented reality gaming company, is offering India its debut game, Yaatra. The gamers can step into the augmented reality world of Yaatra with lots of actions and adventure to join the quest of defeating a monster army. The game provides an engaging storyline and all means of an immersive combat experience. Reliance Jio has backed Krikey with a funding of $22million (approx. Rs 162 crore)

The Yaatra game is available now on both Google’s Android Play Store and Apple’s iOS App Store and is available for download. The game will use the mobile camera to put the user into an augmented reality space and will give them traditional Indian arms and ammunitions like chakra, fire bolts, bows and arrows to fight a monster army. The game also comes with multiple levels and puzzle gameplay and users have to overcome all to reach the endplay.

During the Yaatra game, users can also collect in-game collectables that will come in use to improve the strength and level up skill during the gameplay. Added benefits like free gameplay tokens, 3D avatar feature, character powers are also added to the Reliance funded new AR gaming app. Krikey’s founders, Jhanvi and Ketaki Shriram said they look forward to bring fantasy worlds to players’ homes through AR.

Anant Ambani, director of Reliance Jio asked all Jio and non-Jio users to experience Yaatra AR gameplay. “Our vision is to bring the best experiences from across the world to India, and the introduction of Yaatra is a step in that direction,” he added. Jio users will get exclusive access to some of the features of the game.

Users can also share a personalized video of their game with their contacts, inviting them to play and watch video feeds of other users. There is also a digital training ground where players can practice their combat skills before starting with the game.