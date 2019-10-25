Reliance Jio announces new tariff plans bundled with IUC minutes for Jio Phone customers

Jio Phone users can now buy four new plans for IUC calls. (Source: Reuters)

Reliance Jio recently launched All-In-One tariff packs for prepaid users to adjust IUC minutes, daily data, and unlimited calls on the home network. The Mukesh Ambani-owned has now introduced similar plans for its Jio Phone users. Jio Phone users now have three more recharge plans to choose from, if they want out of separate plans for Jio and non-Jio calls. The new plans include a Rs 75 plan, a Rs 125, Rs 155, and Rs 185, bringing a combination of IUC minutes, daily unlimited data, and calls to Jio network for stipulated validities.

First up is the Jio Phone All-In-One Rs 75 plan that credits the customer with 3GB 4G data, 500 IUC minutes, unlimited calls to Jio network, and 50 SMS. It is valid for 28 days and can be purchased from the MyJio app or Jio website.

The second Jio All-In-One plan costs Rs 125 and brings 14GB of high-speed data, unlimited Jio calling, 500 IUC minutes, and 300 SMS for 28 days. Customers can buy the plan from MyJio app and Jio website.

The Jio Phone All-In-One plan worth Rs 155 comes bundled with 28GB of high-speed data, 500 IUC minutes, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. And finally, the Jio All-In-One plan of Rs 185 comes with 56GB of 4G data, 500 IUC minutes, unlimited Jio voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. Both the plans can be bought from within the MyJio app and Jio website.

Earlier this week, Jio launched new recharge plans that bundled IUC minutes, daily data, and Jio voice calling for multiple validities. It can be considered as a solution to the dilemma Jio customers were facing after the company started charging 6 paise per minute for the calls made to other networks. Jio said that it had to offload the cost burden on customers as TRAI has not accepted charge removal for such calls.