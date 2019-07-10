Reliance Jio and PUBG Lite team up; subscribers to get exclusive in-game rewards

PUBG Lite aims to recreate all the features of the mobile game on to desktops and laptops without the need for high-end configurations. (Source: PUBG Lite website)

PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG) recently introduced the beta version of PUBG Lite in India, answering the calls of thousands of PUBG players across the country. PUBG Lite aims to recreate all the features of the mobile game on to desktops and laptops without the need for high-end configurations.

Even though it is a beta version, the PUBG Lite has lots of in-game materials that players can buy in exchange for in-game currency for the ultimate experience. This feature is much similar to PUBG Mobile.

To enhance the user experience further on the new version of the game, PUBG Lite has partnered with Reliance Jio. Jio users will now be able to enjoy exclusive rewards in the form of free skins for their in-game merchandise.

How to avail the exclusive Jio rewards in PUBG Lite?

If you are a PUBG player and have a Jio connection, you can follow these steps to register yourself for the promotional offer:

1. Visit the page https://gamesarena.jio.com and complete the registration process with details such as age, email address and Jio mobile number.

2. After filling in the details, the users will receive a verification link on the aforementioned email address.

3. Complete the verification process. On completion, the users will receive another email containing unique redemption code. The code can be redeemed to get exclusive rewards.

4. Once the reward codes have been obtained, Jio users will need to download and register PUBG Lite from its official website.

5. Once the game has been installed, go to the menu option and click on “Add Bonus/Gift Code”.

6. Fill in the redemption code in the space provided and click on ‘Redeem’ button to get exclusive Jio free skins.

Ever since its launch in India, the PUBG Corp. has been doling out rewards to the players in the form of weekly challenges. The latest offering from PUBG is exclusively for Jio subscribers. PUBG mobile, which has been ruling the mobile gaming scenario in India for over a year now, has expanded its userbase with the launch of PUBG Lite for personal computers. To run the beta version on PC, a user requires at least an Intel Core i3 processor, 2.4GHz processor, with 4GB RAM and 4GB storage along with a graphic card.