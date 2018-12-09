Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea offering post-paid plans under Rs 500; check details

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea post-paid plans: Let’s take a look at Reliance post-paid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea post-paid plans: There is a tariff war going on among Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. These telecom giants are offering affordable post-paid plans to gain maximum number of subscribers. While Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have always been two leading players in post-paid categories, Reliance Jio’s entry has changed the whole dynamic. Apart from providing data at cheap rates and unlimited calling, aforementioned companies have also come up with offers like free subscription to online video-streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video through various post-paid plans under Rs 500.

Airtel post-paid plans

Airtel has two post-paid plans to offer under Rs 500. Users are getting 40 GB 3G/4G data. They can utilize unused data in their next-billing cycle. Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls under the Rs 399 rental plan. Users will be getting one year Amazon Prime Subscription under the Rs 399 post-paid plan.

Under Rs 499 rental plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Users will be 75 GB 3G/4G data with a rolloover facility. Like the Rs 399 plan, users will be able to utilize the unsued data in their next billing-cycle. Apart from this Airtel is also offering one year Amazon Prime subscription and three months subscription to Netflix

Vodafone post-paid plans

Vodafone is offering two post-paid plans under Rs 500. Under Rs 399 plan, Vodafone users will get 40 GB 3G/4G data with a rollover facility upto 200 GB. Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Users will also get free subscription to Amazon Prime video for one year. Under Rs 499 data, Vodafone is offering 75GB of 3G/4G data with a rollover facility upto 200 GB. Customers will get one year free subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Reliance Jio post-paid plans

Under Rs 199, Reliance Jio is offering 25 GB 3G/4G data. Customers will get free voice calls, 100 sms per day.

Idea post-paid plans

Idea is offering two rental plans under Rs 500. Customers will get 40 GB of 3G/4G data which they can carry forward up to 200 GB. Apart from Idea is offering free Local and STD calls and 100 SMS per day. Under Rs 499 plan, Idea is offering 75 GB of 3G/4G data, free voice calls and 100 sms per day.