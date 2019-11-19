Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 2GB data plans with unlimited calls and other benefits

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: A comparison of prepaid recharge plans that come with 2GB daily data benefits.

The telecom sector is reeling over the tariff war ever since the entry of Reliance Jio. However, a regulatory ruling that imposed interconnect charges of 6 paise per minute for Reliance Jio users changed the things when the Mukesh Ambani-led telco rolled out new IUC plans for Jio subscribers.

After touching the floor with cheapest tariffs, finally, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced that the two telcos will increase the tariff prices — the first such hike in the Indian telecom market since 2012 — to sustain the financial crunch and shore up revenue to keep up with the demands. While the rollout will be effective from December 1, users can benefit from a range of voice and data bundled plans that most of the mobile telephone service providers in India. Here is a look at the best tariff plans that offer 2 GB/day data to users:

Airtel

Airtel’s Rs 499 prepaid recharge pack offers 2GB daily data with unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of 82 days. Airtel subscribers looking for a cheaper plan have the option of opting for Rs 249 plan that comes with a validity of 28 days. Both the Airtel prepaid plans come bundled with additional benefits such as one-year subscription of Norton Mobile Security, complimentary subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream apps.

Jio

Reliance Jio Rs 498 recharge plan offers 2GB daily data benefits and comes with a validity of 91 days. The telco has introduced a range of prepaid plans in this segment. Reliance Jio Rs 448 and Rs 398 prepaid plans offer similar data benefits and come with validities of 84 days and 70 days, respectively. For Jio users looking for a monthly pack, Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan is offering 2GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. All these plans offer unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps as well.

Recently, Reliance Jio introduced Rs 222, Rs 333 and Rs 444 All-in-One prepaid recharge plans after TRAI ruling on IUC charges. The Rs 222 Jio All-in-One plan offers 1,000 non-Jio minutes in addition to 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Reliance Jio Rs 333 All-in-One plan offers similar benefits but comes with a longer validity of 84 days. The Rs 444 All-in-One plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling as well as 1,000 minutes for non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

Vodafone

Vodafone’s Rs 229 prepaid recharge pack offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS. The plan is valid for 28 days and is bundled with a free subscription to Vodafone Play app.