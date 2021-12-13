Reliance Jio adds ‘SMS benefits’ to entry-level Rs 119 prepaid plan to counter Vi, Airtel

Jio is now offering the most affordable prepaid plan with SMS benefits

Reliance Jio is offering a Rs 119 prepaid plan with 1.5 GB of daily data, 100 SMs/day and unlimited voice calling and bundled with SMS benefits. The SMS benefits come days after Jio complained to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) about Vodafone Idea allegedly making mobile porting difficult by removing SMS on their entry-level plans.

With this move, Jio is now offering the most affordable prepaid plan with SMS benefits. Earlier Jio was offering SMS starting with the Rs 155 prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 119 Prepaid Plan SMS Benefits

The plan offers a Rs 119 prepaid plan with 1.5 GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling and free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioSecurity. Validity of this plan is 14 days.

Users can port out of the network with a prepaid plan. According to a new directive, users can send port SMS to 1900 even when not having SMS benefits. Airtel’s cheapest prepaid plans offer SMS benefits that come for Rs 128 but users have to pay for voice calling and SMS from their balance. For Vodafone Idea the cheapest SMS bundled plan is for Rs 179 with 2 GB of data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling.

An NGO called Telecom Watch raised the alarm that Vodafone Idea’s move is not good and wrote to TRAI about the same.