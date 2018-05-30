Reliance Digital partners Motorola to launch Moto Hubs across India, ‘online-exclusive’ phones to be showcased

The Moto Hub zones will be available at all Reliance Digital stores and MyJio stores pan India

Reliance Digital on Wednesday announced the partnership with Lenovo brand Motorola to offer the latter’s smartphones within the Moto Hub zone available at Reliance Digital and MyJio offline stores across the country. The Moto Hub zones have so far been exclusive to Moto stores and Lenovo brand outlets in India, but with the newly announced tie-up, customers will be able to experience Moto smartphones at Reliance’s offline stores.

The Moto Hub zones will be available at all Reliance Digital stores and MyJio stores pan India and will showcase smartphones such as Moto G5, Moto G5S, Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Play, and Moto C Plus among others. Besides, the Moto accessories such as the earphones, headphones, etc. will be available. The online exclusive smartphones will also be available to be experienced by customers at these stores, both companies jointly said in a release.

As a part of this new strategic partnership, Motorola is aiming to open multiple Moto Hubs across the country in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The first Moto Hub at a Reliance store was inaugurated today, May 30 at R-City in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

Commenting on the inauguration of the Moto Hub, B V Mallikarjuna Rao, Regional General Manager, Motorola Mobility India said, “We are highly focused on sharing meaningful experiences and engage with customers in a more effective way and our partnership with Reliance Digital is a step further in the same direction. With this partnership, we aim to provide customers with easy access to Motorola’s premium products across India.”