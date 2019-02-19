Relax, your Google account is not going anywhere, but Google+ is

(Source: AP)

When Google sent an email in February to its users with the title, “Your personal Google+ account is going away on April 2, 2019,” things could not have been clearer. Or, so they thought!

The subject line of the email has left many confused over the shutdown with many speculating if their Google account was being shut down altogether.

Chrome Unboxed explained that the confusion arose as a large number of users happen to have Google+ accounts without even realising it. Moreover, many users went over Google and account in the subject line of the email in the same sentence. As many were unaware that they hekd a Google+ account at all, they feared the company was shutting down their Google accounts instead.

You may recall that Google compelled its users (including YouTube) to have Google+ account not very long ago. It is no secret that Google+ failed to work as a social network and it seems that Google has finally conceded defeat and hence the mail.

Even though the search giant stopped the drive, Google did not get around deleting inactive Google+ accounts, which resulted in countless Google+ profiles which are essentially inactive.

Now, after all these years, Google is notifying the users that Google+ is being shut down. However, it caused many to wonder if there Google account was being shut down.

It must be noted that most users were probably unaware that they had a Google+ account as many prefer Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Other than Google+ account, users will not lose any other Google accounts including YouTube accounts, and/or Gmail accounts, Chrome Unboxed said in its report. So, there is absolutely no reason to worry at all.

However, rest assured, Google+ is bidding adieu. We doubt you’d miss it though, would you?