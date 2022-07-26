Register now to be a part of the OnePlus 10T launch première in India

There’s good news for OnePlus fans who believe in the motto of “Never Settle”, with the global technology brand hosting a physical launch for the first time in three years. The community in India will be able to take part in the exciting build-up for the much-anticipated OnePlus 10T 5G global launch on 3 rd August, at Gotham Hall in New York City from their home turf.

OnePlus is leaving no stone unturned for the ‘OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première’ on 3 rd August 2022, at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. At the all-exclusive launch premiere, the OnePlus Community will be the first to try out the latest OnePlus 10T 5G as part of the experience zones at the launch venue. To make the experience even more special, users will be able to pre-order the device at the event.

What can fans expect:

All fans in attendance at the event will also receive a gift hamper full of exciting OnePlus merchandise, making the event extremely memorable. And that’s not all! Over 1000 attendees can experience the screening, and stand a chance to win their very own OnePlus 10T 5G and other exclusive OnePlus goodies.

How to register for tickets:

There are limited tickets up for grabs! As part of a 24-hour ticket sale starting 25 th July 2022, OnePlus fans and community members can get their hands on it at Re. 1. Once registered, users will receive a link with a unique invite code on the registered email ID. Using this unique code, the registered users will be able to purchase the Re 1 ticket and confirm their attendance at the event.

Registrations open now – https://www.oneplus.in/launch/10t

RCC members can book their spot at the première by registering on the RCC Platform starting 11 am on 27 th July 2022.

Eager fans can also click the ‘Notify Me’ on Amazon.in, to be in the loop for further information on the OnePlus 10T 5G:

As a brand, OnePlus believes in challenging conventional concepts of technology, creating exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. It also thrives on cultivating strong bonds with its worldwide community of users and growing together.