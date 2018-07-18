Regional push: Now, email address in your own language

Enterprise Email Services Xgenplus is now available on Government e-Marketplace (GeM). (Representational image)

E-mail address service is dominated by English globally. However, a fast-growing Indian IT company called Data XGen Technologies is working hard to change this. Recently, this Jaipur-based firm announced the commencement of e-mail service, DataMail, in Korean language. The service is free of cost to individuals and chargeable for corporate e-mail IDs, which can be installed through the DataMail app. Closer home, the company has announced that its Made in India

Enterprise Email Services Xgenplus is now available on Government e-Marketplace (GeM). It offers email address in the language of user’s choice by supporting Email Address Internalisation (EAI) or email for Internationalised Domain Names (IDN). Let us first take a look at Data XGen Technologies’ rapid strides in the overseas market.

“Korea is a large linguistic market which makes it an obvious choice for DataMail services,” says Ajay Data, founder and CEO, Data XGen Technologies. The Korean language — the fourth most popular foreign language following English, Japanese, and Russian — is spoken across North and South Korea and by the Korean diaspora in countries such as China, the US, Japan, and Russia.

“DataMail service will be the first to provide e-mail addresses in Korean script for free to 80 million native speakers which will benefit some of the high-profile companies like Samsung, LG, Hyundai, Lotte and SK Telecom. The language also has high demand in the job market,” Data adds. The service has been launched with many innovative features to get delivery and read receipt on emails. It also comes with ‘secret keeper’ to protect card details, passwords, etc within the app.

Earlier, with the launch of email services in Arabic, Russian, Thai and Chinese, Data XGen Technologies claims to have become the first Indian IT firm to provide linguistic email services globally. The company currently provides email addresses in 15 Indian languages.

Data Xgen Technologies says that its Made in India Enterprise Email server — said to be the world’s first email server supporting EAI and IDN — is now available on GeM. With this initiative, Xgenplus ensures that on-premises email service becomes an essential and integral part of every unit handled by the government.

Launched in August 2016, GeM is an online market platform to facilitate procurement of goods and services by various ministries and agencies of the government. Data says, “I am confident that with our innovative e-mail solutions, rapid deployment, expertise and 24×7 customer support, Xgenplus Enterprise Email solutions will soon be an integral part of IT security for government and PSUs across India.”

He adds that Xgenplus is uniquely designed to create a fast and reliable form of communication for long-lasting, long-distance communication. “Its innovative features and support for government’s initiative for .bharat (in vernacular language) makes it a good fit for government departments and PSUs,” he summarises.