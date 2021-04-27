Redmi’s first gaming phone has retractable shoulder buttons, JBL speakers and a Bruce Lee-inspired special edition

The phone will be available for buying in China from April 30.

Redmi launched its first gaming phone on Tuesday. The phone in question, simply called Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, boasts of impressive hardware including MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC, 10-bit 120Hz AMOLED display, retractable shoulder buttons, JBL speakers and a ginormous 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging. All this and yet, it starts at just under Rs 25,000.

It may not look the part, which is to say, it does not look like an out-and-out gaming phone like say the Asus ROG Phone 5 — Redmi isn’t launching any dedicated gaming accessories with the phone either — but those impressive specs backed by killer pricing is what sets the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition apart from anything and everything in its category, making it every bit as exciting if not more. That is not to say, the phone is boring.

Redmi has managed to set it apart from the other “regular” K40 models somewhat with a sharper-looking rear and accent lighting around the camera module. Perhaps the biggest update is the addition of physical shoulder buttons, a popular staple among gaming phones. Redmi has also thrown in a special edition model inspired by Bruce Lee, which gets you a rear panel (and bundled accessories) inspired from the legendary martial artist’s iconic yellow suit.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition hardware

Coming to core hardware, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling). Redmi is using a 10-bit panel that supports HDR10+ playback. Rounding off the display package is a hole punch cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone has a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Fuelling the phone is a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging via USB Type-C. The phone packs dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL (Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos are both supported) and an exhaustive thermal system which is a combination of graphene, graphite and vapour chamber cooling. The phone is also IP53 certified.

For photography, the phone has three cameras, including a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition prices and availability

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage going up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,000) for the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Bruce Lee Special Edition with 12GB/256GB costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,200).

The phone will be available for buying in China from April 30. Global pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

