Redmi’s first flagship K20 coming to India: Should OnePlus watch out?

Now that OnePlus 7 Pro is official in all the major markets across the world, Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of its another flagship phone. To be launched under the Redmi brand, the flagship phone has been touted as the ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD, in a tweet that also confirms its launch in India. Dubbed Realme K20, the smartphone is highly likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and other bells and whistles that justify the ‘flagship’ label.

Jain tweeted – “Congratulations @OnePlus team! ???? There’s a new flagship in town. Flagship Killer 2.0: coming soon.. Hold my dragon! ????”. There is an image accompanying the caption that drops clues such as the number ‘855’ for Snapdragon 855 processor, the letter K and numbers 2 and 0 in red colour for K20. But there could be another device in the offing for the Indian market.

A few days back, Jain tweeted that a new device is coming to India that rocks the latest Qualcomm processor, which could either be the Snapdragon 730 or the Snapdragon 730G. The device is also teased to bear triple cameras on the back, making us guess that it’s either a toned down version of Mi 9 or an entirely new device that’s arriving in India later this year.

According to the reports, the Redmi K20 will be rebranded as Poco F2 for select markets including India. There have been multiple reports on the first Redmi flagship phone, few of them that pointed to its moniker of ‘Redmi X’ prematurely. However, a Redmi official said the device will be called something else and not Redmi X. This could largely be because its cut-throat competitor Realme has made its China foray with a rhyming name, Realme X on Wednesday.

The Redmi K20 has already been confirmed to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a super wide-angle camera. Among the rumoured specifications, the Redmi K20 could sport a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display and a three-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The launch date for the Redmi K20 has not been announced by the company yet.