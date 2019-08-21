Redmi’s 70-inch smart TV confirmed: Likely to counter OnePlus TV

After a teaser image was shared by Redmi TV on Weibo, one can get an idea of the design of the soon-to-be-unveiled smart television (Image source: @GfFl87/

Twitter)



Xiaomi’s Redmi is ready to launch the very first Redmi TV this month. On Monday, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun posted the official announcement on Weibo that the company will be launching the new 70-inch Redmi TV on August 29 in China.

After a teaser image was shared by Redmi TV on Weibo, one can get an idea of the design of the soon-to-be-unveiled smart television. Seeing the image, one can make out that the makers aimed at a simple design for the Redmi TV along with some new elements such as thin bezels, borrowed from smartphones. It is likely there will be a 70-inch display panel with HDR and PatchWall UI. A report previously said Xiaomi is also working on a 40-inch TV.

Furthermore, the Redmi branding is emblazoned in the centre of the bottom bezel and right below it is a rectangular box which seems to be housing what looks like an array of sensors or a pop-up camera, which is quite similar to the Honor Vision Pro TV that was launched earlier this month.

Also, there are speculations about a “Note8Android” device after the Weibo post, however, we will have to wait for August 29 for Xiaomi to make the announcement. Moreover, Lei Jun also, more or less, confirmed the Redmi Note 8 launch date with ‘maybe’ being the operative word. Hence, it is being assumed that the event is going to be a major one for the company.

Meanwhile, the sub-brand of Huawei, Honor is getting ready to launch its first Smart TV in India soon, according to a report by The Mobile Indian last week. It was made available in China from August 15 and runs on the latest HarmonyOS, an alternative to the Android operating system. The Honor Vision TV and Vision TV Pro is priced at 3,799 yuan (about Rs 38,200) and 4799 yuan (nearly Rs 48,300).

In addition, OnePlus too is gearing up for September launch this year. Unlike the Honor smart TVs, OnePlus TV is expected to come running and will initially launch in India, as per the announcement by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. However, the post also made it clear that the company was working to launch OnePlus TV in North America, Europe and China.