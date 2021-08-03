RedmiBook Pro versus RedmiBook E-learning Edition: Every difference that you wanted to know

You're virtually getting the same deal across the board with differences coming in only with regards to core hardware.
Xiaomi is launching the first batch of Redmi-branded laptops in India today. There are two models and a total of three configurations that will be available at launch. These are the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition. The latter spawns two different storage variants. It goes without saying that Xiaomi has priced them very, very aggressively with the E-learning Edition starting as low as Rs 41,999. The great thing about these laptops is that you’re virtually getting the same deal across the board with differences coming in only with regards to core hardware – which is expected.
The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition laptops have a lot in common and therefore it becomes all the more important to point out the differences between them so you – the buyer – can make an informed choice should you have your eyes set on one of these laptops. The RedmiBook series will go on sale from August 6 (12PM) across Mi.com/in, Flipkart and Mi Home stores. You can read more about them here. In this piece, we will take you through the feature set of both the RedmiBook models and bring out the differences between the two.
Also Read | RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook E-learning Edition budget laptops launched in India, price starts at Rs 41,999
So, without further ado, here’s a quick look at the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition and how they stack up against each other.
- RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning edition have the same minimalist design as well as the same physical dimensions (1.8kg, 19.9mm). Both laptops are made entirely out of plastic. Xiaomi says it is using a brushed metallic finish on both laptops that should give them a more premium look and feel up close and personal. They will be available in charcoal black colourway.
- Both laptops have the same 15.6-inch 1080p display. Xiaomi isn’t specifying the type of panel it is using in either laptop.
- The RedmiBook Pro is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake i5-11300H processor paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The RedmiBook E-learning Edition is powered by the i3-1115G4 processor with Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Only the top-of-the-line model of the RedmiBook E-learning Edition has PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. This laptop also has a 256GB version with a slower SATA SSD.
- Just to refresh one more time, the RedmiBook E-learning Edition will come in two versions. One with 256GB SATA SSD. The other with 512GB NVMe SSD. The RedmiBook Pro has a single variant with 512GB NVMe SSD (and a more powerful processor).
- Both laptops run Windows 10 Home and will be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 later this year.
- Both laptops feature a full-size keyboard (without any backlighting) and touchpad with Windows Precision drivers. They have a 720p webcam, two 2W speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life with 65W fast charging.
- For connectivity, both laptops come with a single USB 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4, RJ45 (LAN port), SD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack.
- Rounding off the package are Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.
- The RedmiBook E-learning Edition with 256GB SATA SSD will cost Rs 41,999. The 512GB NVMe SSD version of this laptop will cost Rs 44,999. HDFC card users will be able purchase it at discounted prices of Rs 39,499 and Rs 42,499 respectively. The RedmiBook Pro with 512GB NVMe SSD will meanwhile sell for Rs 49,999. HDFC card users will be able purchase it at a discounted price of Rs 46,499.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.