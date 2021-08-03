RedmiBook Pro versus RedmiBook E-learning Edition: Every difference that you wanted to know

RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition laptops have a lot in common.

Xiaomi is launching the first batch of Redmi-branded laptops in India today. There are two models and a total of three configurations that will be available at launch. These are the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition. The latter spawns two different storage variants. It goes without saying that Xiaomi has priced them very, very aggressively with the E-learning Edition starting as low as Rs 41,999. The great thing about these laptops is that you’re virtually getting the same deal across the board with differences coming in only with regards to core hardware – which is expected.

The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition laptops have a lot in common and therefore it becomes all the more important to point out the differences between them so you – the buyer – can make an informed choice should you have your eyes set on one of these laptops. The RedmiBook series will go on sale from August 6 (12PM) across Mi.com/in, Flipkart and Mi Home stores. You can read more about them here. In this piece, we will take you through the feature set of both the RedmiBook models and bring out the differences between the two.

Also Read | RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook E-learning Edition budget laptops launched in India, price starts at Rs 41,999

So, without further ado, here’s a quick look at the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition and how they stack up against each other.