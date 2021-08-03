RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook E-learning Edition budget laptops launched in India, price starts at Rs 41,999

RedmiBook Pro

Xiaomi is launching the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition laptops in India today. These are the first Redmi branded laptops to launch in the country. The goal expectedly is to offer a Mi laptop-like experience at an even more affordable price. To that effect, the RedmiBook series starts at Rs 41,999 for the E-learning Edition. The top-of-the-line RedmiBook Pro model will set you back by Rs 49,999.

The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition are virtually the same laptops with a few differences. They have the same minimalist design with a body that’s made entirely out of plastic (the Mi laptop for reference has an all-metal body). Both laptops will come in charcoal black colourway.

Under the hood, both laptops pack 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. Only the Pro and top-end E-learning Edition model get a PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The entry-level E-learning Edition meanwhile, sticks to a slower SATA SSD. To be clear, the fact that these laptops even have a solid-state drive at these prices, is a huge deal. The rest of the hardware is no slouch either. Unlike the first batch of Mi laptops, both RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook E-learning Edition come with a 720p webcam right out of the gate.

Both laptops run Windows 10 Home and will be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 later this year.

RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook E-learning Edition India prices and availability

The RedmiBook E-learning Edition will come in two versions. One with 256GB SATA SSD. The other with 512GB NVMe SSD. While the former will cost Rs 41,999 the latter will sell for Rs 44,999. HDFC card users will be able purchase the RedmiBook E-learning Edition at discounted prices of Rs 39,499 and Rs 42,499 respectively.

The RedmiBook Pro with 512GB NVMe SSD will sell for Rs 49,999. HDFC card users will be able purchase it at a discounted price of Rs 46,499.

The RedmiBook 15 series will go on sale in India from August 6 (12PM) across Mi.com/in, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook E-learning Edition spec-check

Both laptops have a polycarbonate body and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. Xiaomi isn’t specifying the type of panel it is using in either laptop.

The RedmiBook Pro is powered by the i5-11300H processor paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The RedmiBook E-learning Edition is powered by the i3-1115G4 processor with Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Both laptops feature a full-size keyboard (without any backlighting), 720p webcam, two 2W speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life with 65W charging.

Connectivity options include USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4, RJ45 (LAN port), SD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack.

