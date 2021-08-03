RedmiBook effect: Realme teases its rival laptop Realme Book, confirms blue colour option in the works

More details about the laptop are likely to be unveiled in the build up to the launch of the laptop, for which the date is still unknown.

Realme Book: Realme is expected to unveil its first laptop – the Realme Book – in India by the end of August. But now, the company CEO has teased the blue variant of the laptop, which would be the first laptop being offered by Realme. The laptop is much anticipated due, and till now, Realme has only given glimpses of the laptop’s design, and has not shared anything when it comes to specifications. Still, because the rumour mill never stops, there was a recent video of the supposed Realme Book that gave a 360 degree view of the laptop. Interestingly, the fresh tease came just ahead of the RedmiBook India launch.

Now, though, CEO Madhav Sheth has given a teaser of the blue variant. He took to Instagram and shared a story teasing the 28th episode of Ask Madhav, and in it, he was seen holding a blue laptop. It is most likely that he was holding the upcoming Realme Book. If it indeed was the laptop his company is soon to unveil, then that means the Realme Book would most likely be available in a blue variant as well. Moreover, at the side of the laptop, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack could also be seen in the teaser.

In July, a report had been doing rounds which claimed that the laptop would be offered in four colours – Real Grey, Real Red, Real Blue and Real Apricot, and it seems that the laptop Madhav could be seen holding in the teaser would likely be Real Blue.

OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) and GizNext had together shared a 360-degree video of the purported Realme Book, in which, a USB Type-A port and a 3.5mm headphone jack could be seen on the right side of the laptop, and two USB Type-C ports on the left. From the video, it also seemed like the laptop had a design like that of MacBook Air, and it seemingly has a large mouse pad and slim black bezels. The laptop also seemed to have fingerprint recognition and its power button was above the keyboard on the right side.

More details about the laptop are likely to be unveiled in the build up to the launch of the laptop, for which the date is still unknown.