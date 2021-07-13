Redmi will launch its first 5G phone in India on July 20, will it be rebranded Poco M3 Pro 5G?

Unless Xiaomi updates the spec sheet or something, you're virtually looking at the same phone with a different design.

After Mi and Poco, Xiaomi’s Redmi brand is finally gearing to launch its first 5G phone in India come July 20. The phone in question will be called the Redmi Note 10T 5G, Xiaomi has confirmed. To be clear, this is not entirely a new phone as it has already launched in select markets like Russia. The 5G-ready phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip and a 90Hz IPS LCD display alongside 48MP triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, which is already available in some markets across Europe. The Redmi Note 10 5G never came to India so you can say, the phone is brand-new, speaking in relative terms. Or is it?

Xiaomi also has a phone called the Poco M3 Pro 5G that it currently sells in India under its Poco brand. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is loosely based on the Redmi Note 10 5G meaning it is essentially the same phone with a different design. By extension, this makes the Redmi Note 10T 5G sort of, kind of a rebranded Poco M3 Pro 5G in India.

Unless Xiaomi updates the spec sheet or something – which it is known to do from time to time – you’re virtually looking at the same phone. Aside from the design, the only other difference between the Redmi Note 10T 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G will then be the presence/lack of advertisements. By default, a Poco phone does not show ads. Redmi phones do. Needless to say, both phones are Xiaomi’s answer to the growing influx of “affordable” 5G phones from archrival Realme. Like the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 10T 5G will also compete with the Realme 8 5G and Narzo 30 5G.

Let’s take a quick look at the Redmi Note 10T 5G/ Redmi Note 10 5G/Poco M3 Pro 5G specs:

All the three phones have a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and centrally aligned hole punch cut-out and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. For biometrics, all these phones have a side-mounted reader.

Under the hood, they have the same 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. A 5,000mAh battery powers them and all the three phones support 18W fast charging.

All the three phones have a similar three camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, they have an 8MP front camera.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone will set you back by Rs 15,999. It would be interesting to see how Redmi prices its version.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G will be the fifth phone in Redmi’s Note 10 lineup. The series also includes phones like the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: they are of course all 4G-only.

